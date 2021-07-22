Save 20% on highly-rated PAXCESS electric pressure washers from $80

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the PAXCESS 3,000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at $40 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. If checking all of those home improvement projects has finally lead towards getting the siding or patio cleaned up, today’s deal lets you bring home the right tool for the job without paying full price. Featuring a 3,000 PSI output, this corded electric pressure washer packs an adjustable spray nozzle, integrated foam cannon, and ability to double as a car washer. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 250 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the PAXCESS 2,300PSI Electric Pressure Power Washer for $79.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $100 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts on this model as well as a new all-time low at 20% off. This one arrives with much of the same pressure washing action as the lead deal, just with a little less power for those who don’t need to tackle as in-depth of cleaning projects. Though it’ll certainly still get the job done, and on a tighter budget too. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 465 customers.

There are also plenty of other electric tools on sale in our Green Deals guide this week, headlined by this Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower at $238. Or if you need some more power and a larger cutting deck, you can score the brand’s more capable 21-inch self propelled model at $436.

PAXCESS 3,000PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

The pressure washers could provide up to 3000 PSI with max 2.5 GPM water flow, which is great for removing deep-seated dirt, grease, peeling paint, and even graffiti from concrete, asphalt, siding, decks, lawn furniture, garbage cans, boats and trailers, and outdoor power equipment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

