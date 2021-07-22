FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out next month

-
LEGONews

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing two new festive creations for the first time, detailing a pair of upcoming kits that’ll launch with plenty of time ahead of Halloween. Entering with two miniature creations to help builders get in the spooky holiday spirit, you’ll soon be able to bring some brick-built decor to the rest of your fall decor, including an owl and miniature spider with a haunted house. Head below for all of the details of the new LEGO Halloween sets for 2021.

LEGO debuts two new Halloween creations for 2021

As the latest additions to the LEGO Group’s annual collection of festive kits, we’re getting two new models that arrive with the kind of spooky themes you’d expect to find this Halloween. Headlining the new kits is the Halloween Owl, which enters as a new 228-piece set.

Complete with posable wings and the kind of blocky design you’d expect, the Owl is quite a fitting creation for the fall holiday season. Alongside the owl itself, there’s a little base complete with some foliage and details to give off a nice pumpkin patch vibe.

Next up, there’s also another festive LEGO set launching ahead of Halloween 2021. While on the smaller side at 132 pieces, this set assembles two different ornament-like builds. There’s a pretty animated-looking spider with some bright eyes and posable legs. And to go alongside it, there’s a mini haunted house with some neat details. Both of which have strings at the top for hanging on branches or elsewhere in your home.

Launching next month

Both of the new LEGO Halloween kits for 2021 will be launching next month alongside a collection of other creations. Joining the recently-unveiled La Catrina BrickHeadz, you’ll find these two new festive builds on sale come August 1. The Halloween Owl enters with a $14.99 price tag, while the Spider and Haunted House will run you $9.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Sure, these new LEGO Halloween creations aren’t quite as eye-catching as flagship builds like the UCS Gunship that’s launching next month, but they’re certainly fun little kits. I’m sure many builders, younger fans especially, will find these to be quite the notable little creations to celebrate the festivities next month. Even if they aren’t going to be first on your list to build, these are great ways to pad your cart in order to hit thresholds like August’s Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat gift with purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Synology launches new C2 Password manager with built-in...
EA Play Live: Dead Space returning, Battlefield 2042 Po...
LEGO’s new Flower Bouquet is on sale for one of t...
Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids s...
LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month a...
Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more afforda...
All-new Nokia Smart Lighting lineup delivers minimalist...
LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact pac...
Show More Comments

Related

It’s only June, but here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Learn More

Comment: Double VIP points + freebies make now the perfect time to pre-order LEGO’s summer sets

Pre-order now Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more

Learn More

LEGO debuts five Marvel sets headlined by Thor’s New Asgard, Spider-Man: No Way Home, more

Learn More

Everything announced at LEGO CON: New Star Wars kits, Ideas Foosball Table, more

Learn More

What to expect from LEGO CON: New Star Wars sets, interviews, and more

Learn More

LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month as latest gift with purchase

Learn More

Five LEGO summer sets we’re most looking forward to: Star Wars, Nintendo, and more

Learn More