LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out next month

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing two new festive creations for the first time, detailing a pair of upcoming kits that’ll launch with plenty of time ahead of Halloween. Entering with two miniature creations to help builders get in the spooky holiday spirit, you’ll soon be able to bring some brick-built decor to the rest of your fall decor, including an owl and miniature spider with a haunted house. Head below for all of the details of the new LEGO Halloween sets for 2021.

LEGO debuts two new Halloween creations for 2021

As the latest additions to the LEGO Group’s annual collection of festive kits, we’re getting two new models that arrive with the kind of spooky themes you’d expect to find this Halloween. Headlining the new kits is the Halloween Owl, which enters as a new 228-piece set.

Complete with posable wings and the kind of blocky design you’d expect, the Owl is quite a fitting creation for the fall holiday season. Alongside the owl itself, there’s a little base complete with some foliage and details to give off a nice pumpkin patch vibe.

Next up, there’s also another festive LEGO set launching ahead of Halloween 2021. While on the smaller side at 132 pieces, this set assembles two different ornament-like builds. There’s a pretty animated-looking spider with some bright eyes and posable legs. And to go alongside it, there’s a mini haunted house with some neat details. Both of which have strings at the top for hanging on branches or elsewhere in your home.

Launching next month

Both of the new LEGO Halloween kits for 2021 will be launching next month alongside a collection of other creations. Joining the recently-unveiled La Catrina BrickHeadz, you’ll find these two new festive builds on sale come August 1. The Halloween Owl enters with a $14.99 price tag, while the Spider and Haunted House will run you $9.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Sure, these new LEGO Halloween creations aren’t quite as eye-catching as flagship builds like the UCS Gunship that’s launching next month, but they’re certainly fun little kits. I’m sure many builders, younger fans especially, will find these to be quite the notable little creations to celebrate the festivities next month. Even if they aren’t going to be first on your list to build, these are great ways to pad your cart in order to hit thresholds like August’s Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat gift with purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!