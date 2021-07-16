FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO celebrates Día de los Muertos with upcoming La Catrina BrickHeadz figure

-
LEGONews

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing its latest BrickHeadz figure, this time unveiling yet another seasonal character. This time around, builders will be able to assemble La Catrina, the icon of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Complete with the same blocky design we’ve come to know and love from BrickHeadz, this set includes plenty of new printed pieces and a vibrant design to really match the theme. Head below for all of the details in the LEGO BrickHeadz La Catrina.

La Catrina joins the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup

Every year, the LEGO Group unveils a new festive BrickHeadz figure ahead of the fall holiday season, and for 2021 is mixing things up. We’ve seen classic Halloween-esque characters in past years like Frankenstein’s monster and scarecrow, but now things are shifting over to another notable occasion this fall. Having gained more cultural significance in the United States over the past several years, Día de los Muerto has an instantly recognizable aesthetic that is shown off quite well in the latest BrickHeadz.

Joining all of the other season BrickHeadz, the new La Catrina figure arrives with 141 pieces in order to assemble the design. Complete with some new printed pieces that portray the iconic skeleton face, the set also has some bright colors used throughout in order to really pull off its design.

Joining all of the other kits launching next month, the LEGO BrickHeadz La Catrina figure will be arriving on August 1. It clocks in at $9.99, which is what we’ve come to expect from single characters in terms of price. So those looking to bring home the figure ahead of Día de los Muertos, which is in November, will have plenty of time.

Regardless of whether you’re a big fan of the upcoming La Catrina figure or not, today’s news is certainly exciting for LEGO BrickHeadz builders in another capacity. We’ve been reporting throughout the year on how the LEGO Group has been slowly approaching its 150th addition to the lineup of characters, building up to the latest Star Wars characters. With today’s release entering at 149, time is ticking until we see what by our accounts will be a Jar Jar Binks BrickHeadz, which seems to be arriving sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest BrickHeadz unveil from LEGO is quite a notable one, even before you take a look at the actual model. With so many kits as of late from the season theme being more traditional and even simplistic releases, it’s great to see a character that really shakes things up from what we’re used to seeing. But when you actually check out the build, there is plenty to like about the overall design and just how well La Catrina fits into the rest of the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection gives y...
ElevationLab’s new MagBase helps your Apple MagSa...
Belkin unleashes two new Always-On Laptop Sleeves for M...
Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its firs...
Bring LEGO’s 1,100-piece Baby Yoda to your collec...
Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets ...
Steam Deck offers console-level performance in a portab...
Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sun...
Show More Comments

Related

Everything we know about the remaining LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets

Learn More

LEGO assembles new BrickHeadz Pets kits with upcoming hamsters and Ginger Tabby cats

Learn More

Five LEGO summer sets we’re most looking forward to: Star Wars, Nintendo, and more

Learn More

LEGO debuts new Sakaarian Iron Man as the very first Marvel What If…? set

Learn More
Save now

Bring LEGO’s 1,100-piece Baby Yoda to your collection at a new low of $65, more from $12

From $12 Learn More

LEGO rolls out new 2,200-piece Volkswagen T2 Camper Van complete with retro stylings

Learn More

LEGO debuts upcoming 1,600-piece Pickup Truck with retro design and authentic details

Pre-order now Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more

Learn More