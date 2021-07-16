LEGO celebrates Día de los Muertos with upcoming La Catrina BrickHeadz figure

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing its latest BrickHeadz figure, this time unveiling yet another seasonal character. This time around, builders will be able to assemble La Catrina, the icon of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Complete with the same blocky design we’ve come to know and love from BrickHeadz, this set includes plenty of new printed pieces and a vibrant design to really match the theme. Head below for all of the details in the LEGO BrickHeadz La Catrina.

La Catrina joins the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup

Every year, the LEGO Group unveils a new festive BrickHeadz figure ahead of the fall holiday season, and for 2021 is mixing things up. We’ve seen classic Halloween-esque characters in past years like Frankenstein’s monster and scarecrow, but now things are shifting over to another notable occasion this fall. Having gained more cultural significance in the United States over the past several years, Día de los Muerto has an instantly recognizable aesthetic that is shown off quite well in the latest BrickHeadz.

Joining all of the other season BrickHeadz, the new La Catrina figure arrives with 141 pieces in order to assemble the design. Complete with some new printed pieces that portray the iconic skeleton face, the set also has some bright colors used throughout in order to really pull off its design.

Joining all of the other kits launching next month, the LEGO BrickHeadz La Catrina figure will be arriving on August 1. It clocks in at $9.99, which is what we’ve come to expect from single characters in terms of price. So those looking to bring home the figure ahead of Día de los Muertos, which is in November, will have plenty of time.

Regardless of whether you’re a big fan of the upcoming La Catrina figure or not, today’s news is certainly exciting for LEGO BrickHeadz builders in another capacity. We’ve been reporting throughout the year on how the LEGO Group has been slowly approaching its 150th addition to the lineup of characters, building up to the latest Star Wars characters. With today’s release entering at 149, time is ticking until we see what by our accounts will be a Jar Jar Binks BrickHeadz, which seems to be arriving sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest BrickHeadz unveil from LEGO is quite a notable one, even before you take a look at the actual model. With so many kits as of late from the season theme being more traditional and even simplistic releases, it’s great to see a character that really shakes things up from what we’re used to seeing. But when you actually check out the build, there is plenty to like about the overall design and just how well La Catrina fits into the rest of the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup.

