This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11 Prime shipped (50% off)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand for $11 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Unlike many laptop stands, this offering boasts a 2-slot design that’s perfect for holding a MacBook and iPad or two laptops side by side. It also features a solid aluminum build that will arguably give your desk a more premium look and feel. This unit is sturdy enough to fit up to 17.3-inch notebooks and both slots can be adjusted from 0.55 to 1.34 inches thick to accommodate a wide variety of devices. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
Using a laptop or tablet day in and day out can lead to smudgy screens and a grimy outer shell. Thankfully this is something a package of Windex Electronics Screen Wipes can remedy time and time again for under $5 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 25 pre-moistened wipes that are perfect for cleaning glass and many other surfaces.
Nulaxy Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand features:
- The dual vertical laptop stand can accommodate two devices, such as MacBook, Samsung, HP and any other laptops or tablets
- The aluminum plus ABS material is durable and anti-scratches while the heavy duty metal base of the laptop vertical stand would firmly support your devices
- The widths of dual docks of the laptop holder are adjustable and compatible with various devices varying from 0.55 to 1.34 inches in thickness
