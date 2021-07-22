FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ZWILLING 6-pc. reusable vacuum sealer starter set now $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $59+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Set for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $80, it more recently has sold for around $59 and has never dropped below $34 at Amazon. This is essentially a more hassle free vacuum sealer kit that includes a large vacuum container, four reusable vacuum bags, and a small rechargeable pump to make it all happen. You can prep meals ahead of time, marinate like a pro, and store leftovers without having to purchase bags and sealer roll like you would with a typical vacuum food saver machine. The included bags and container are freezer-, microwave, and dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if that still sounds like too much hassle for your needs, forget the vacuum sealing and just score some high-quality Rubbermaid food storage containers. This 8-pack sells for $22 Prime shipped with splatter-resistant lids, dishwasher- and freezer-safe designs, a BPA-free build, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers. 

Check out this deal on the Amazon #1 best-selling Kitchen Block Knife Set, then go dive into our home goods guide for even more. There, you’ll find deals on the TOSOT 4,500-square foot dehumidifier, this RENPHO H13 HEPA Air Purifier, and an ongoing offer on the air fry-ready 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker at a new Amazon low for all of your 1-pot meal needs. 

More on the ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Starter Set:

The vacuum food storage 6-Piece Starter Set offers the key pieces you need to prepare food ahead and keep it fresh the whole week through. Featuring 1 large vacuum container with double-seal lid, 4 reusable vacuum bags with easy-zip closures, and the compact, quiet vacuum pump that pulls the whole set together, the Starter Set gets you up and running at the press of a button.Save time and money – keeps food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage methods

