HomePod mini sees rare discounts for first time in months at $90

We’re tracking a pair of notable HomePod mini offers today, delivering Apple’s latest Siri-enabled smart speaker at one of the best prices of the year. First up, Sam’s Club members can currently score HomePod mini for $89.98 shipped for Plus members, with a $5 fee applying otherwise. Or for those who aren’t a member, you can score an open-box condition model for $89.99 shipped, no membership needed. In either case, that works out to a rare discount, the lowest in months, and the third-best to date. Those who act fast can score a refurbished model for $79.95, as well.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside a black or white colorway, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. In the case of the open-box model, it comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $40 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

Speaking of notable savings in the Apple space, there are plenty of compelling offerings in our guide this week. Headlined by this perfect back to school offer on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800, you can also score a rare price cut on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 at $75 off.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

