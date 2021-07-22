FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomePod mini sees rare discounts for first time in months at $90

-
AppleeBay Daily Deals
$90

We’re tracking a pair of notable HomePod mini offers today, delivering Apple’s latest Siri-enabled smart speaker at one of the best prices of the year. First up, Sam’s Club members can currently score HomePod mini for $89.98 shipped for Plus members, with a $5 fee applying otherwise. Or for those who aren’t a member, you can score an open-box condition model for $89.99 shipped, no membership needed. In either case, that works out to a rare discount, the lowest in months, and the third-best to date. Those who act fast can score a refurbished model for $79.95, as well.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside a black or white colorway, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. In the case of the open-box model, it comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $40 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

Speaking of notable savings in the Apple space, there are plenty of compelling offerings in our guide this week. Headlined by this perfect back to school offer on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800, you can also score a rare price cut on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 at $75 off.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 1050MB/s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD drop...
Best Buy clears out nearly all of Apple’s prev-ge...
Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist...
Save $129 on a cellular Apple Watch Series 6 at a new A...
eBay extra 20% off refurb sale drops Sony XM4 ANC Headp...
Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 sees rare $75 discount...
Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/...
Apple’s $5 action and adventure movie sale is pac...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plugs from $20

From $20 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
31% off

TOSOT 4,500-sq. ft. dehumidifier hits new low in today’s Gold Box, deals from $167

$167 Learn More
50% off

Calvin Klein takes extra 50% off all sale styles from $10: Jeans, underwear, more

from $10 Learn More
$179 value

Bundle Google’s latest Nest Thermostat with a Nest Mini speaker for $145 ($179 value)

$145 Learn More