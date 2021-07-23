Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles fall as low as $11.50 (Up to $10 off)

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with these ultra-soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. Amazon touts that each one of these is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single cloth can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. These #1 best-selling cleaning cloths have been reviewed more than 40,500 times and have pulled off an impressive 4.7/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics microfiber cloth bundles up to $10 off.

More Amazon Basics microfiber cloth deals:

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces

Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results

Absorbs eight times its own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse 100’s of times

Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

