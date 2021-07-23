FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles fall as low as $11.50 (Up to $10 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
Save $10 From $11.50

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with these ultra-soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. Amazon touts that each one of these is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single cloth can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. These #1 best-selling cleaning cloths have been reviewed more than 40,500 times and have pulled off an impressive 4.7/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics microfiber cloth bundles up to $10 off.

More Amazon Basics microfiber cloth deals:

Since you are here, there’s a good chance you will like some of the other deals we’ve posted recently. For instance, this 22-piece Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set is down to $60, an Amazon-made Folding Bike Lock is under $20, and this #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer is now $300. Oh, and don’t forget that Command damage-free hooks and hangers are priced from $5.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

  • Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces
  • Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results
  • Absorbs eight times its own weight
  • Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)
  • Rinse and reuse 100’s of times
  • Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles a...
Amazon slashes gaming chair prices as low as $80 (Up to...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at ...
Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hi...
This 22-pc. Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set with utensi...
TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plug 2-pack...
Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep y...
Save up to 20% on LIFX HomeKit addressable lightstrips,...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
20% off

Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits, soap, foam cannons, more

$5.50+ Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $22 (2021 low), more

From $6 Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $200+

Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles as a food processor at $153 (Reg. $200+)

$153 Learn More
42% off

Amazon slashes gaming chair prices as low as $80 (Up to 42% off)

From $80 Learn More