This 22-pc. Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set with utensils dropped to $60 today ($120 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 22-piece Cuisinart Complete Chef Cookware Set for $59.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $180 at Best Buy, this is up to $120 in savings and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Belk has this set on sale for $100 and it goes for $130 at Wayfair. Whether it’s for a dorm move-in or just a more modest at-home cooking setup, this is a great way to score a nice (mostly) complete set in one fell swoop for just $60. It includes a series of pans with lids as well as a stockpot, baking sheet, 10-piece measuring spoons/cups set, and some cooking utensils like nylon tongs, a slotted turner, and more. It ships with a lifetime warranty, a dishwasher-safe design, and non-stick interiors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if it’s just some pans and pots you’re after, take a look at this Gotham Steel 5-piece set at $40 or the Gotham Steel Mini Stackmaster cookware set at $27 shipped. While not nearly as complete an option, both of these sets carry solid ratings from as many as 1,900 Amazon customers and will save you even more than today’s lead deal. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional cooking and kitchen deals like this vintage-style Nostalgia 800W microwave, the Amazon #1 best-selling Kitchen Block Knife Set, and an ongoing offer on the air fry-ready Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker at a new Amazon low. Just be sure to check out these deals on Command damage-free hooks and hangers and this Zinus’ Jackie Loveseat Sofa down at $250 as well. 

More on the Cuisinart Complete Chef Cookware Set:

Aluminum construction on this set from Cuisinart makes for easy and quick heating, premium non-stick offers durability to ensure professional performance, glass lids are for checking on your food easily, and ergonomic handles are for easy handling. 1.5 Qt. saucepan w/cover, 3 Qt. saute pan w/cover, 5 Qt. stockpot w/cover, 10″ skillet, 15″ Baking sheet, 10 pc measuring cups and spoons, 9″ Nylon tongs, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon

