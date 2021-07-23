FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack hits $26.50, more from $20.50 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Dell Pro Slim Backpack for $26.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the going rate at Dell, and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sharp-looking bag is eco-friendly and sports enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized notebooks. Dell manufactures this bag using “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses 29% less energy.” A water-resistant protective coating is applied to the exterior, drastically reducing the chance of liquid damage when hauling gear from A to B. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks priced as low as $20.50.

More backpacks on sale:

Why not fill out your bag with some of Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles from $11.50? There also happens to be several notable smartphone accessory deals as low as $7 in addition to Jabra markdowns from $34. Oh, and don’t forget to upgrade your home office with these gaming chairs priced as low as $80.

Dell Pro Slim Backpack features:

  • Dependable everyday companion
  • Maximum protection for your devices
  • Lightweight and comfortable to carry
  • Fits most laptops, up to 15-inches

