Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Folding Stand $7 (Save 30%), more

YTD Direct (98% positive all-time feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon offers the Nulaxy Folding Smartphone Stand for $6.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low that’s $0.20 less than the lowest we’ve seen before. This folding smartphone stand will prop up your handset at the desk complete with a metal build. You can change the angle and position to get the perfect setup, and there’s a cut out at the bottom for passing through a charging cable. Over 28,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

The phone cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position, free your hands, which is a good desk accessories while watching video, playing games, making phone call, viewing recipes, using Facetime. The cell phone stand is made of high quality premium aluminum, it stays firmly in place, hold your phone steadily, no worry any wobble at all. The rubber pads can protect your phone from any scratching and sliding.

