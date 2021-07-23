Mate X foldable 750W eBike touts a 75-mile range at $300 off, the lowest price of the year

Wellbots is currently offering the Mate X Foldable 750W E-Bike for $1,999 shipped. Normally fetching $2,299, you’re looking at $300 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous exclusive mention by $50 in order to mark the best price of the year. Mate X arrives with a rugged build that’s centered around fat tires and full hydraulic suspension to handle everything from commuting to work or taking it off-road for some more adventurous riding. You’ll be able to count on top speeds of up to 32 MPH which pairs with a 75-mile range, as well as a removable battery for more convenient recharges. That’s all with a foldable design that can collapse into a smaller package when you’re not cruising the streets. Mate Bikes is highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

SWAGTRON’s EB7 Elite Plus is a much more affordable way to cruise around town, and enters at $995 right now. This folding E-Bike enters with a 350W motor that pairs with a 19-mile range for handling commutes to work or the grocery store. Plus, there’s a removable battery for easily recharging in-between rides.

If you’d prefer something a bit more compact, Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike is also on sale and just returned to an all-time low at $339. Or lets say you’re in the market for something more of the scooter variety. Various Segway Ninebot ES2 electric models are marked down starting at $250 thanks to this certified refurbished Woot sale.

Mate X Foldable 750W E-Bike features:

Meet Mate X, the newest foldable electric bike by Mate Bike. This bike was built to last: It comes with fat tires and full hydraulic suspension so that you can take it off road (75 miles range!). Together with an easy folding system and a removable battery this makes Mate X the best bike for festivals or outdoor events! The hydraulic disc brakes provide a smoother, more reliable braking with fingertip effort. Automatic pad adjustment as pads wear down. Mate X convinces with an elegant, yet simple design.

