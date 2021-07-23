Motorola razr 5G folding smartphone now $400 off, plus more Black Friday in July deals

Today, Motorola is joining in on the Black Friday in July savings that Best Buy kicked off this morning with a sale of its own. Discounting a selection of its unlocked Android smartphones, you’ll be able to score new 2021 releases and more at some of the best prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board and many of them are matched at Amazon. Our top pick is the Motorola razr 5G 256GB for $999.99. Normally fetching $1,400, you’re looking at $400 in savings with today’s offer beating our Prime Day mention by $160 in order to mark the best price of the year.

Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design reminiscent of the mid-2000s predecessor that shared its name sake. This time around, there’s a folding 6.2-inch OLED display to pair with plenty of other modern day comforts like 5G connectivity, a 48MP camera, as well as a Snapdragon 765G processor. Rated 4+ stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Motorola Android smartphone deals:

Today’s sale arrives following the debut of Motorola’s latest smartphone, the new G100, which arrived in the United States just yesterday. To coincide with its launch, you can currently sale $100 on that Android smartphone for those who’d prefer the latest and greatest rather than one of the other handsets in Motrola’s stable. But then regardless of which you end up with, go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Motorola razr 5G features:

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

