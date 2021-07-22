FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Mobile Observatory 3 Pro, Peace, Death!, more

-
It is now time for all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll find all of this week’s most notable hardware offers on tap in our Android and Google deal hubs, not to mention these Chromebooks, but for now it’s on to the day’s best apps. Highlights include titles like Mobile Observatory 3 Pro, Peace, Death!, DRAW CHILLY, Baldur’s Gate II, A-2481, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the arrival of the Moto G100 in the US with $100 launch day discount to $499. That deal now joins an ongoing promotion on Google Pixel 5 as well as everything else you’ll find in our Android deal hub. But speaking of Google, this morning saw the Nest Thermostat with a Nest Mini speaker drop down to $145 ($179 value). Alongside today’s fresh new Anker Amazon deals starting from $11, dive into offers on Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD as well as everything in today’s smartphone accessories before you explore this morning’s Nike Members Event

Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy $42, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Mobile Observatory 3 Pro:

Mobile Observatory 3 Pro is the perfect tool for anybody interested in the sky’s wonders, from the occasional sky gazer to the passionate amateur astronomer. Do you want to know if the next lunar eclipse is visible from your location or when the next bright comet is visible? Would you like to be notified by your smart phone next time, Jupiter and the Moon meet in the sky? Do you want to know what the blazing bright object in the evening sky is? Do you want to be always up-to-date which celestial events that are visible from your location? Then this app is a must-have for you!

