FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health stats, geo-fencing from $35 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonTractive
Reg. $50 From $35

Amazon is now offering the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it down this low. With a quick browse around the internet you’ll notice this one on most ‘best of dog tracker’ lists, if it’s not right at the top. While it does require a monthly subscription (starts form just $4.99 per month), it provides real-time location data over GPS directly to your smartphone in over 150 countries. You could just score a $29 AirTag and a collar for it without the fee, but you won’t get the included fitness and calorie tracking or the virtual fencing (creating safe spaces for your friend with notifications when leave and return). Never mind how rugged it is: “running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Like we mentioned above, if the added features found in the Tractive system aren’t of interest to you, score an Apple AirTag and a collar attachment for around $35 instead, without the monthly fee. Clearly you won’t be getting as robust a tracking system here, but it will provide some peace of mind and you can use the AirTag for other things as well. 

Just be sure to check out some of our AirTag dog collar coverage as well including the new Case-Mate model, this FollowPaw cork leather AirTag dog collar, and the Nomad Pet Tag, just to name a few. You’ll find a giant selection of AirTag accessories rounded up into one handy post right here

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our 2021 breakdown on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats brand. It’s a great way to save a ton each year and you’ll find all of the details on how to do that in our latest feature. 

More on the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker:

  • LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY – Follow your furry friend’s every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they’ve been up to.
  • VIRTUAL FENCE – Mark safe spaces, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one – and when they come back safely.
  • ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING – Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with Tractive GPS for dogs.
  • SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF – Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tractive

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light...
Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all...
This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Pr...
Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor...
Amazon will ship this 3-piece bistro patio set to your ...
Apple Watch SE tracks your fitness without a phone than...
Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack hits $26.50, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 53%

Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist from $180 (Save $230)

From $180 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch sees first discount at $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Save 21%

Withings Body highly-rated Apple Health smart scales up to 21% off starting at $50

From $50 Learn More
Save $500

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500 off at new all-time lows

From $2,000 Learn More
50% off

Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light for just $18 (Save 50%)

$18 Learn More
Review

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective [video]

Learn More
Save $51

Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all-time low at $78, more from $37.50

From $37.49 Learn More
$45 value

Sam’s Club has Xbox Series S in stock. Here’s how you can effectively get a free membership

FREE Learn More