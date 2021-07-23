Top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health stats, geo-fencing from $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it down this low. With a quick browse around the internet you’ll notice this one on most ‘best of dog tracker’ lists, if it’s not right at the top. While it does require a monthly subscription (starts form just $4.99 per month), it provides real-time location data over GPS directly to your smartphone in over 150 countries. You could just score a $29 AirTag and a collar for it without the fee, but you won’t get the included fitness and calorie tracking or the virtual fencing (creating safe spaces for your friend with notifications when leave and return). Never mind how rugged it is: “running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Like we mentioned above, if the added features found in the Tractive system aren’t of interest to you, score an Apple AirTag and a collar attachment for around $35 instead, without the monthly fee. Clearly you won’t be getting as robust a tracking system here, but it will provide some peace of mind and you can use the AirTag for other things as well.

Just be sure to check out some of our AirTag dog collar coverage as well including the new Case-Mate model, this FollowPaw cork leather AirTag dog collar, and the Nomad Pet Tag, just to name a few. You’ll find a giant selection of AirTag accessories rounded up into one handy post right here.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our 2021 breakdown on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats brand. It’s a great way to save a ton each year and you’ll find all of the details on how to do that in our latest feature.

More on the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker:

LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY – Follow your furry friend’s every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they’ve been up to.

VIRTUAL FENCE – Mark safe spaces, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one – and when they come back safely.

ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING – Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with Tractive GPS for dogs.

SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF – Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.

