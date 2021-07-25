Apple Pencil 2 falls to the best price of the year at $99 (Reg. $129)

Update: Amazon is now offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 shipped, beating our original mention by $5 to mark a new 2021 low.

Verizon Wireless currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $103.99 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a particularly rare price cut on the latest iPad accessory, beats our previous mention by $6, and matches the best price of the year. Redesigned for some of the latest iPads, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Speaking of iPads, we’re tracking some notable discounts on previous-generation models at $199 off and marking the best prices of the year. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the latest M1-powered iPad Pro at $100 off, as well. And then regardless of which model you decide on, complete the package by picking up Apple’s Magic Keyboard on sale for $199.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

