Brydge back to school sale discounts iPad Pro keyboards, USB-C docks, more from $60

-
Save now From $60

Brydge’s official Amazon storefront has now kicked off a back to school sale on its popular collection of iPad keyboards, USB-C docks, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $139.99. Having originally sold for $230, it recently has been trending around $170 with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before. You can also score the 11-inch model for $119.99, which also matches the all-time low.

Now that the dust has settled on the launch of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, Brydge’s keyboard cases are ideal ways to elevate your existing iPadOS setup for those who don’t plan to upgrade to the latest and greatest. These wireless folio cases are machined out of aluminum and pack a built-in trackpad alongside backlit keys, 12-month battery life, and new multi-touch features. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 350 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $60.

Notable Brydge back to school keyboard discounts:

Brydge docking stations and other gear:

While we’re talking iPad accessories, right now you can score the second-best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2. Elevating your iPadOS setup in another capacity, the latest in-house stylus lets you take handwritten notes or unleash your creativity with some digital art at $104. Or if you can live without any of the Apple amenities, this third-party stylus will only set you back $24 instead.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

