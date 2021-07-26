Tilt and palm rejection support headline MoKo’s third-party iPad Pencil from $24 (All-time low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo iPad Pencil in Rose Gold for $23.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. White, Blue, and Gradient Purple colorways are on sale, but cost roughly $1 more. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 17% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to take notes, draw your next masterpiece, or visually convey an idea, this iPad-ready stylus is worthy of your consideration. Like Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon, and others, this unit boasts support for tilt and palm rejection on compatible iPad models. Once fully charged via USB-C, the integrated battery will keep you running for up to 10 hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can’t get over the feel of writing on a glass surface, this paper-like iPad Air 4 and 11-inch iPad Pro screen protector is $9 once you’ve clipped the on-page $2 off coupon. With roughly 9,000 Amazon reviews so far, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. If you have a different iPad model, check out some of the other screen protectors on Amazon right here.

Since you’re here, you may want to check out our dedicated Apple guide for more noteworthy deals. A couple of perfect examples include Apple Pencil 2 at $99 alongside prev-generation iPad Pro models at $199 off. And don’t forget that you can cash in on Amazon’s back to school supply sale from $4.50 or Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack at $26.50.

MoKo iPad Pencil features:

The stylus pen gives you accurate writing/drawing experience and has a great responsiveness and sensitivity. Smooth writing feeling, no lag, no skipping.

Palm Rejection function allows your palm on the screen without gloves needed. Perfect for writing, drawing, marking, signing and so on. Equipped with 2 extra spiral tip, twist out the nib, you can rotate the tip directly to replace the original tip and there is no need to use a pen clip as a tool to assist the replacement.

A fully-charged pen can last for more than 10 hours. Automatically powers off after being idle for 30 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!