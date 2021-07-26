Ninja’s highly-rated 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fry Oven now $120 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Woot is now offering the Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $119.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it currently fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is $80 in savings, within a few bucks of the lowest refurb deal we have tracked, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Not to be confused with the dehydration-ready model, that one currently goes for $210 at Amazon for comparison’s sake. Not only does this one save you some cash but it is also more than capable of air frying, air roasting, broiling, and baking, as well as taking care of the bagels and toast. The 1800-watt heating system supports enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas , or around 4-pounds of air fried foods. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

For something similar that can also handle the rotisserie chicken tasks, consider the Ultrean 12.5 Quart Air Fryer Oven at $95 shipped. This model carries solid ratings from over 3,000 Amazon customers and provides much of the same cooking options as today’s lead deal for less. Plus, it supports a rotisserie system with everything included as well as dehydration and more.

Alongside this ongoing deal on the Amazon best-selling kitchen scale, our home goods guide is filled with notable offers on kitchen gear and items for around the house. We are still tracking some great offers on Command damage-free hooks and hangers, this Amazon Kitchen Block Knife Set, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.

