Add a Bella Juice Extractor to your health repertoire for just $30 shipped today ($40 off)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $70 $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this is a $40 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. It is also now among the more affordable options out there with solid ratings from a reputable brand. No need to break the bank to get fresh homemade juice this summer, this one has a 1000-watt motor, a 3-inch feed to support larger, more robust ingredients, and a BPA-free 1-liter juice container. From there, you’ll find low and high settings, non-skid feet to keep it in place, dishwasher-safe parts for simple clean-ups, and a stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more capable juicer with solid ratings at less than $30. For example, the Cuisinart Pulp Control Juicer comes in at the same price and it’s only for citrus fruits. You could, alternatively, take a look at the $16 Black + Decker citrus juicer, but again, it is a far more limited product than today’s extractor. 

Then go head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and household essential offers. The SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle is back to Prime Day pricing, we spotted solid offer on Ninja’s highly-rated 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fry Oven, and make sure you scoop up Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale while it’s down at $9

More on the Bella High Power Juice Extractor:

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor has a powerful 1000-watt motor to help get the most out of your produce. The large 3″ feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steel housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher-safe parts make clean up easy.

