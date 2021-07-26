Add a Bella Juice Extractor to your health repertoire for just $30 shipped today ($40 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this is a $40 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. It is also now among the more affordable options out there with solid ratings from a reputable brand. No need to break the bank to get fresh homemade juice this summer, this one has a 1000-watt motor, a 3-inch feed to support larger, more robust ingredients, and a BPA-free 1-liter juice container. From there, you’ll find low and high settings, non-skid feet to keep it in place, dishwasher-safe parts for simple clean-ups, and a stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more capable juicer with solid ratings at less than $30. For example, the Cuisinart Pulp Control Juicer comes in at the same price and it’s only for citrus fruits. You could, alternatively, take a look at the $16 Black + Decker citrus juicer, but again, it is a far more limited product than today’s extractor.

More on the Bella High Power Juice Extractor:

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor has a powerful 1000-watt motor to help get the most out of your produce. The large 3″ feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steel housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher-safe parts make clean up easy.

