iPhone 11/Pro/Max models are now up to $589 off in this cert. refurb sale from $480

Today only, Woot is offering a series of certified refurbished iPhone 11 series handsets starting at $479.99 for the standard iPhone 11 64GB model. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Down from its original $699 going rate, you’re looking at $219 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low to match the second-best price to date. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as as much as $589 off iPhone 11 Pro devices from $599.99 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $399 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking a series of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale and at the lowest prices in months. Starting at $23, you’ll be able to outfit your new handset with everything from clear and silicone cases to leather covers, wallet folios, and much more.

Or head on over to our Apple guide, we’re the week is starting off with all of the best deals out there. A notable price cut has arrived for the Apple Pencil 2, which drops the iPad accessory down to the best we’ve seen all year at $99. Not to mention everything else on sale right here.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

