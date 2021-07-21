Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23

After seeing a several of Apple’s iPhone 12 mini MagSafe covers go on sale earlier this week, Amazon is now back to carry over those discounts to a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $23. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Headlining the collection is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Leather Folio for $57.99 in the black style, or $2 more for some other colorways which rarely go on sale. Down from the usual $129 going rate, you’re looking at 55% in savings while matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at the same price.

Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

Then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide now that we’ve made it halfway through the work week. Alongside a new all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $800, you can also save $100 on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone 11 Pro Max wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!