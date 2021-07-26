FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s self-cleaning UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $77 shipped (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $77

Amazon is now offering the LG TONE Free UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds for $76.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 49% or $73 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low and about $33 under the most recent price drops we have tracked there. Fresh on the heels of today’s announcement for the LG Tone Free 2021 earbud lineup, we are now tracking one of the best deals yet on the UVnano set. Alongside hypoallergenic ear gels, it includes a UVnano charging case with a self-cleaning charging cradle that can remove up to “99.9% of bacteria on [the] speaker mesh” in 10 minutes, while charging the earbuds. You’re looking at up to 18-hours of battery life and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 615 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below. 

Don’t care about the UV sanitization here? Score a set of Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $45 shipped and call it a day. These ones include some noise reduction tech as well as stellar ratings from an impressive 84,000+ Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to check out our ongoing deals on Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds as well as everything else you’ll find in our headphones deal hub. But today’s fresh new batch of Anker Amazon deals has some great offers on headphones and more starting from $9 to sit alongside a host of notable offers as part of the latest eBay refurb sale

And be sure to dive into our coverage of the LG Tone Free 2021 lineup right here with ANC features and more.

More on the LG TONE Free UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds:

The UVnano Self-Cleaning Charging Cradle Kills 99.9% of Bacteria on the Speaker Mesh of the earbuds.* The UVNano function works during the powered charging cycle in just 10 minutes.*Independent tests show case kills 99.9% of bacteria on speaker mesh of earbuds in 10min while charging. Function works only when case connected to power. Bluetooth earbuds with Hi-Fi Sound and Realistic Sense of Space. 

