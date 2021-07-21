eBay extra 20% off refurb sale drops Sony XM4 ANC Headphones to $160 (Orig. $348), more

eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, taking 20% off a selection of tech, home goods, outdoor tools, and more when code TAKETWENTYCR has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board and you will need to be signed into an eBay account in order to lock-in the savings. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $159.99. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at Amazon, you’re looking at 54% in savings while marking the best price to date.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

Everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here, go be sure to check out some of the other notable markdowns today. While the Apple H1-equipped Powerbeats Pro dropped to $180, a particularly enticing offer on the Sonos Arc Sound Bar has arrived at the best price of the year of $50 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

