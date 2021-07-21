FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eBay extra 20% off refurb sale drops Sony XM4 ANC Headphones to $160 (Orig. $348), more

-
eBay Daily DealsHeadphonesSony
Save now 20% off

eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, taking 20% off a selection of tech, home goods, outdoor tools, and more when code TAKETWENTYCR has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board and you will need to be signed into an eBay account in order to lock-in the savings. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $159.99. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at Amazon, you’re looking at 54% in savings while marking the best price to date.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

Everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here, go be sure to check out some of the other notable markdowns today. While the Apple H1-equipped Powerbeats Pro dropped to $180, a particularly enticing offer on the Sonos Arc Sound Bar has arrived at the best price of the year of $50 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist...
Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,20...
LIFX HomeKit Color LED bulb 2-pack returns to low at $4...
Refresh your toaster with this 4-slice digital touchscr...
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details s...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10,...
Powerbeats Pro pair Apple’s H1 chip with a workou...
1MORE ComfoBuds Pro ANC wireless earbuds take rare 24% ...
Show More Comments

Related

Hands-on: eBay Cert. Refurb Program delivers affordable tech backed by a 2-year warranty

Learn More
Reg. $699

Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

$420 Learn More

Sony’s all-new XM4 true wireless earbuds deliver improved ANC with a 40% smaller design

Buy now Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More

Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Learn More

Apogee intros gorgeous new Duet 3 audio interface ‘optimized for Apple Logic Pro’

Learn More

Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

Pre-order Learn More
Review

Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more affordable [Video]

Learn More