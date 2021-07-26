Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price for only the second time, now $170 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,429.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer not only amounts to only the second notable price cut to date, but also arrives at the all-time low by undercutting our previous mention by $69. Having launched at the beginning of the year, the new Razer Book 13 arrives as the brand’s most recent portable battlestation upgrade centered around an 11th Gen Intel processor that clocks up to 4.7GHz. Sporting a CNC aluminum build, Razer has packed in Chroma RGB lighting to pair with its robust list of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, microSD, and USB-A. Plus, its 13.4-inch 60Hz display is powered by onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics that let it handle AAA gaming as well as getting work done on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers. Head below for more.

If you’re someone who goes from gaming at the desktop to on the couch or even while out and about, the latest Razer Book 13 is sure to be a compelling option thanks to its lightweight design. A great way to make even better use of that versatility would be using your savings towards the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2, which arrives as a desktop docking station to not only elevate the laptop for better airflow, but also deliver some added I/O. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to see if it’s a worthy upgrade to your battlestation.

Then head over to our PC gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup. Today saw a collection of HyperX gear go on sale from $25, with its recent SoloCast USB Gaming Mic leading the way. On sale for the first time, you can grab one of the brand’s newest accessories for $50.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!