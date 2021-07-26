FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This elegant indoor/outdoor 3-piece patio set just fell to $150 (Save $40, Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSONGMICS
21% off $150

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 132,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-piece Acapulco Patio Set in Aqua Green or Red $149.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked. This lovely patio set is great for both outdoor and indoor use with an elegant design that’s bound to inject some additional class into your space. You’ll get two chairs and a side table with a tempered-glass surface. Each seat supports up to 286 pounds and the side table can uphold 66 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since the included table has a glass top, this package of Sprayway Cleaner Wipes is bound to come in handy at just $2 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll get 20 ready-to-use wipes that will make quick work of tidying up your new table and other items around the house. Well over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Want to spend even less on a patio set? If so, it’s hard to beat this discounted 3-piece offering at $70 shipped. No matter which route you go, Govee’s 48-foot Bluetooth Patio Lights will be a great addition at $22.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that Husky storage systems are up to 30% off and the Bella Juice Extractor can be yours for $30.

SONGMICS 3-piece Acapulco Patio Set features:

  • Love Simple Elegance? Here You Go: Boasting an airy look with straight lines and bionic design, this eye-pleasing patio furniture set strikes a wonderful balance of contemporary charm and retro-modern aesthetic form to define your living space
  • Greets You with an Ardent Embrace: With its ergonomic design, wide seat, and resilient PE cords, this outdoor chair set offers you the support and comfort you deserve. Let yourself be embraced by its arms overflowing with tenderness!
  • Easy Assembly, Happy Mood: Here, assembling this Acapulco chair set doesn’t need to take ages. Thanks to the simple structure and easy-to-follow instructions, you’ll be finishing the assembly while humming a happy tune

