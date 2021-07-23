Amazon will ship this 3-piece bistro patio set to your door for $70 (Reg. $90)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 132,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-piece Bistro Patio Set for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. With more than 7 weeks of summer left and several pleasant fall months after that, now’s a great time to equip your patio, deck, or front porch with a table and two chairs. Each piece in this set is foldable, allowing you to easily free up space when it’s not needed. Everything ships fully assembled so you can immediately put it to use. Reviews are still pouring in, but so far ratings rest at 4.5/5 stars with Songmics being a reputable brand overall.

Want to dress things up a bit? If so, this 48-foot outdoor string light set should do the trick. Today’s savings will cover the cost at $20 and then you’ll benefit from a more elegant-looking yard or patio. A heavy-duty design ensures these lights are ready to resist the elements. With well over 2,700 shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with a high, 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of seating, did you see today’s roundup of gaming chairs from $80? You can also cash in on an Autonomous ErgoChair Pro at $339.50. And if the living room or another space is in need of a new sofa, the Zinus Jackie Loveseat is down to $250 alongside a lengthy list of discounted couches as low as $188.

SONGMICS 3-piece Bistro Patio Set features:

Not DIY-Inclined? No Problem! “I can’t wait to relax on our little patio area right now!” Copy that. No tools. No assembly required. No trouble! You only need to unfold this patio seating set and you’re ready to relax in your own natural oasis

It’s Gonna Work: Place this outdoor furniture set on your balcony, in your porch, yard, or anywhere else you want a welcoming oasis. Can I use it outside my yard? Of course! Fold it down and put inyour car for your next family camping or picnic trip—easy!

