Govee’s 48-foot Bluetooth Patio Lights plunge to $22.50 Prime shipped (43% off), more from $18

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Bluetooth Patio Lights for $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped in addition to an automatic $8 Prime member discount. If you are not a Prime subscriber, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping and you’ll wind up spending an additional $8. That’s 43% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $5. With roughly two months of summer and all of fall remaining, now is a wonderful time to upgrade the look of your outdoor space, front porch, and more. These string lights are an excellent way to class things up. They boast a heavy-duty design that’s dubbed as shatterproof, waterproof, and ready to resist many other outdoor conditions. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for controlling these lights from your smartphone when up to 230 feet away. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a 6-pack Govee light bulb bundle priced at roughly $3 per unit.

We’ve also spotted a 4-pack of Govee RGBW Color Changing Light Bulbs and this 2-pack of Govee Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Light Bulbs for $17.99 Prime shipped once both items have been added to cart and coupon code GOVEE6018M has been applied. You’d typically spend closer to $26, so this offer shaves roughly 30% off and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Both bundles have hundreds to thousands of reviews and 4.3+ star ratings.

Smart App Control: Conveniently manage your 48ft outdoor string lights within a 230ft Bluetooth connection range, without any light switch. Enjoy 6 scene modes, enliven your backyard dinners easily via the Govee Home app.

Shatterproof: With a heavy-duty plastic lampshade, led patio lights provide durability and safety. A tough plastic shell protects bulbs from falls, knocks, and accidents, providing a safe, lasting outdoor lighting solution.

Dimmable Lighting: Adjust your string lights between 1% and 100% via the smart app control. Great when entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy romantic evenings, parties, and family gatherings in a stylish, smartly lit environment.

