Home Depot decks out your garage with up to 30% off Husky storage systems

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off Husky garage and tool storage systems, racks, workbenches, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for no-cost in-store pickup, as well. Throughout the sale, you’ll find price cuts on ways to tidy up the garage as well as offerings to finally organize your toolkit. So whether you’re looking to completely renovate the workshop or just replace an aging workbench, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date from top brands here like Husky and more. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Notable Husky storage deals:

Husky Garage Steel Storage System features:

Adds this eight-piece cabinet set to your garage, basement or workspace as a storage solution. Its durable steel construction stands up to the rigors of daily use, harsh temperatures and humidity. Replace the adjustable feet of the included base cabinets with the Husky Caster Kits for easy mobility. This storage set includes a Husky 28 in. 1-Drawer 2-Door Base Cabinet, Husky 28 in. 2-Door Base Cabinet, Husky 6 ft. Workbench and two Husky 5 in. x 2 in. Caster Kits.

