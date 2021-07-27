Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K now $140 for limited time (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $139.99 shipped. This is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means you only have about 8-hours or until stock permits to claim it. Originally $230, it more typically sells in the $180 to $200 range and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least 22% in savings. This is a 2.1-channel soundbar with up to 100-watts of output and a voice remote for barking orders at Alexa. It is also a Fire TV device with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR support, HDR10+ and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services to enhance your home theater setup. It even comes with an HDMI cable, optional wall brackets for mounting, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers and you can learn more here. More details below.

At $140, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable soundbar options we can find from a brand name, especially with 4K steaming built-in. But if it’s just a basic audio enhancement you’re after and don’t need the streaming action, take a look at the VIZIO G6M Soundbar for $90 shipped. It carries solid 4+ star ratings from hundreds, includes Bluetooth connectivity, and will certainly be an upgrade over built-in TV speakers.

Then dive into our latest 4K TV roundup for options from $1,200 as well as everything else in our home theater guide. The new LG Eclair sound bar with Dolby Atmos is waiting for you there alongside deals on the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos AirPlay 2 Sound Bar, and much more right here.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

