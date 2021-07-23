FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s 65-inch 2021 model 4K Smart Google TV now up to $500 off at $1,098 + much more

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV (2021 Model) for $1,098 shipped. However, you’ll also find this same deal available at BuyDig with a free extended 4-year warranty included with your purchase. Originally $1,600, this model is now on sale for $1,100 at Best Buy and regularly goes for closer to $1,300 at Amazon. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’re looking at 65-inches of Sony Google TV powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, enhanced Motionflow technology, and HDMI 2.1 with 4K/120Hz plus “BRAVIA Game Mode for increased frame rate and reduced input lag.” AirPlay 2 is included alongside built-in Google Assistant voice commands and access to over 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from all of your favorite services. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more 4K TV deals including the larger version of the model above.  

Just make sure you also dive into yesterday’s roundup of Samsung The Frame TV deals with 2021 models up to $402 off the going rates with deals from $898. And swing by our home theater guide for a look at the new LG Eclair sound bar with Dolby Atmos, a solid price drop on the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos AirPlay 2 Sound Bar, and this massive 85-inch Samsung 4K TV with a $600 Amazon credit attached too. 

  • 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.
  • MOTIONFLOW XR WITH NATIVE 120HZ REFRESH RATE– On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.
  • TRILUMINOS PRO – Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
  • GOOGLE TV – Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.

