This clear 11-inch iPad Pro case showcases your preferred colorway, stickers, more: $7 (New low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable case protects your beloved 11-inch iPad Pro without covering up the colorway you’ve chosen and will also showcase any stickers you may have added. It works with single- and dual-camera models alike while leaving the magnetic Apple Pencil 2 (on sale now) slot accessible. The transparent back is surrounded by a soft TPU bumper that’s ready to shield it from a wide variety of accidents. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prior to sliding your iPad into its new case, why not give it a once-over with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes? Despite offering up 20 ready-to-go wipes, you’ll only have to part with $2 Prime shipped. I use similar wipes every week or so to keep my MacBook Air looking its best. With more than 6,000 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case features:

Easy access to all ports, buttons and controls.

Ultra slim designed back case allows you to attach the apple pencil with your tablet magnetically for pairing and wireless charging without taking off the case.

Made of hybrid hard PC and shockproof soft TPU bumper, provide perfect protection to your iPad against shocks, damages, dust and scratches.

