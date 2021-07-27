This clear 11-inch iPad Pro case showcases your preferred colorway, stickers, more: $7 (New low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable case protects your beloved 11-inch iPad Pro without covering up the colorway you’ve chosen and will also showcase any stickers you may have added. It works with single- and dual-camera models alike while leaving the magnetic Apple Pencil 2 (on sale now) slot accessible. The transparent back is surrounded by a soft TPU bumper that’s ready to shield it from a wide variety of accidents. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Prior to sliding your iPad into its new case, why not give it a once-over with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes? Despite offering up 20 ready-to-go wipes, you’ll only have to part with $2 Prime shipped. I use similar wipes every week or so to keep my MacBook Air looking its best. With more than 6,000 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.
Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may like some of the other deals in our Apple guide. For instance, right now Apple’s White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro are down to $209. More markdowns that could be up your alley include Brydge’s back to school sale with iPad Pro keyboards, USB-C docks, and more from $60. Your can also cash in on MoKo’s third-party iPad Pencil from $24.
MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case features:
- Easy access to all ports, buttons and controls.
- Ultra slim designed back case allows you to attach the apple pencil with your tablet magnetically for pairing and wireless charging without taking off the case.
- Made of hybrid hard PC and shockproof soft TPU bumper, provide perfect protection to your iPad against shocks, damages, dust and scratches.
