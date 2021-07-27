Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4-pack $15 (Save 53%), more

Monoprice is currently offering four of its Select Series MFi Lighting Cables for $15 shipped. Just add four of these to your cart and then apply code CABLES4 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Usually fetching $8 each, you’re saving 53% with today’s discount marking a new all-time low on these particular cables and undercutting our previous mention by $1. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a try now that its down to $30 (Reg. $39)
- Nulaxy Adjustable Cell Phone Stand: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Tribit XSound Go Speaker: $27 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- Amazon’s latest Echo Buds deliver ANC and hands-free Alexa from $90 (Save 30%)
- MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- TECKNET 65W USB-C Charger: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro/Max Wallet Folio Case on sale from $40 (Save 20%), more
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to $110, USB-C gear, more from $9
- Nulaxy Phone Stand: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- AINOPE USB Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat includes a 1080p SmartCamera for $250 (Save $99)
- Nulaxy Wireless in-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $22 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- LISEN Foldable & Adjustable Stand: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
Stay Connected: Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. 24K Gold Plated Connector: The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.
Polycarbonate Connector Heads: The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified: Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!