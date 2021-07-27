Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4-pack $15 (Save 53%), more

Monoprice is currently offering four of its Select Series MFi Lighting Cables for $15 shipped. Just add four of these to your cart and then apply code CABLES4 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Usually fetching $8 each, you’re saving 53% with today’s discount marking a new all-time low on these particular cables and undercutting our previous mention by $1. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Stay Connected: Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. 24K Gold Plated Connector: The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust. Polycarbonate Connector Heads: The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified: Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector.

