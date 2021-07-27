FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds deliver ANC and hands-free Alexa from $90 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering its second-generation All-new Echo Buds for $109.99 shipped with the wireless charging case. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at 21% in savings as today’s offer comes within $10 of the Prime Day to mark the second-best price to date. You can also score the wired charging case model for $89.99, down from $130. Amazon’s latest addition to its stable of Alexa-enabled wearables arrive as the second iteration of Echo Buds, delivering much of the same hands-free access to its voice assistant as before, but with some added features. Alongside the inclusion of Qi charging, there’s also 15 hours of playback with either charging case alongside the headlining feature of active noise cancellation. Over 4,300 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $70 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit Alexa features found on the first-party earbuds above, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,600 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

And then be sure to check out everything else in our headphones guide today. We’re still tracking some notable price cuts on LG’s TONE Free Earbuds with UV disinfecting case at $77, which is joined the new Soundcore Life Q35 ANC headphones at $110 and all of the other gear in this week’s Anker sale from $9.

All-new Echo Buds features:

Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds are designed to feel great and sound even better, no matter what you’re listening to. Enjoy up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and get hands-free access to Alexa—no tapping required. Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Active noise cancellation limits background noise while Passthrough Mode lets you hear what’s going on around you.

