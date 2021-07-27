Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD with fingerprint security now $85 (Reg. $110+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $84.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $110, this model is still listed at $110 via Amazon, although we could see a price match at any time. Today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention and within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. This is a great way to throw 500GB of speedy SSD storage into your EDC or for use in your home office with on-board fingerprint and password security. This model won’t have you waiting around for very long either with transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside the “LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance.” The added shock-resistant design and ability to “withstand drops from 6-feet” add some peace of mind when out and about as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you can do without the fancy fingerprint action and particularly modern design on our lead deal, there’s money to be saved with the Samsung T7 Portable SSD model. Providing the same 500GB of storage and 1050MB/s transfer speeds, this one comes in at $70 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

We are still tracking some great deals on some of the best internal SSD models out there right now with the WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs starting from $120 shipped. But for more portable SSD solutions, check out this ongoing offer on the Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB and the SanDisk Luxe metal USB-C flash drive with 1TB of capacity for $110 (a new Amazon all-time low).

More on the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD:

Back up your work documents and move data between computers with this silver 500GB Samsung T7 portable SSD. Transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. let you save and share large files easily, while the fingerprint sensor and password protection help you secure private files. This Samsung T7 portable SSD has a compact profile for increased portability, and the 500GB capacity offers ample storage space for files. Transfer in a flash, secure with a touch whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package.

