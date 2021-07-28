Amazon’s Rollaway Folding Guest Bed hits best price in two years, now $171.50 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Rollaway Folding Guest Bed for $171.35 shipped. That’s over $48 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. Want an easy and compact way to host a friend or family member at home without fully committing to a guest room? If so, Amazon has you covered with its steel rollaway bed frame. It’s bundled with a 4-inch memory-foam mattress and can be folded in half when not in use. No tools or assembly are required, making this a quick and easy option to add to your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While a mattress is included with the lead deal, a pillow is not. Thankfully your savings will easily cover this 2-pack of hotel-quality pillows at $23 Prime shipped. Since comfort can be subjective when it comes to pillows, we’ll let the large number of reviews do the talking with more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers having left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Keep the home upgrades coming when you snag three motion-activated lights at $11, this Flexispot electric standing desk for $190, and simplehuman’s 40-liter Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can at $40.50. Other deals in our home goods guide include Midea’s 3-cubic foot Upright Freezer at $201 alongside this Amazon-made desk for $35.50.

Amazon Basics Rollaway Folding Guest Bed features:

Enjoy the comfort of a better night’s sleep with the luxury hotel quality sleep pillow with medium firmness twin pack

Measures 20x26x6

Machine wash and dry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!