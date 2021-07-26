Have this Amazon-made desk shipped to your door for $38.50 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk for $38.48 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic design overall, this unit is ready to blend well in nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend putting today’s savings towards this raceway kit at under $16 (clip the on-page $2 off coupon). This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Keep the ball rolling when you also snag Wali’s versatile laptop mount at under $29 or Moko’s RGB Extended Mouse Pad at $9 Prime shipped. Oh, and in case you missed it, HyperX’s new SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone is down to $50 alongside this third-party iPad Pencil from $24.

Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk features:

Espresso wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space

Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices

Two open storage shelves and wide desk top

Durable wood and metal construction

