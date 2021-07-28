simplehuman’s 40-liter Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can drops to $40.50 today (Reg. $70)

Woot is now offering the simplehuman 40-Liter Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can for $40.39 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $70, like it fetches at Amazon, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has never dropped below $70 at Amazon. It is made of the “best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.” The sleek black design is accented with pops of stainless steel and a step pedal that’s rated for over 150,000 steps (“more than 20 steps a day for 20 years”). The stainless steel liner rim flips up for a simple trash bag changes and you’re looking at a 40-liter or 10.6 gallon capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s deal is just slightly above the price of the most basic plastic simplehuman step model. but you can save a even more with the Rubbermaid Premier Series II Step-On Trash Can at $35 shipped on Amazon. The 4+ star-rated trash can is even larger at 13 gallons and includes much of the same feature set as the simplehuman above, just without the arguably more elegant overall design.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser, plus even more in our home goods guide. There, you’ll find deals on Amazon’s 3-Step Stool, an offer on Midea’s Upright Freezer, the Chefman cast aluminum Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker, and up to $100 off ECOVACS’ latest N8+ smart robotic vacuums. Just be sure to dive into these ongoing SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle deals as well from $50.

More on the simplehuman 40-Liter Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can:

SLIM, SPACE-SAVING SHAPE – Designed to make the most of tight spaces.

SILENT CLOSE LID – Patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent, quiet close – no banging or loud noises.

STRONG STEEL PEDAL – Our strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.

KEEPS YOUR TRASH BAG FROM SLIPPING – Stainless steel liner rim flips up for a quick and easy trash bag change, then closes over the bag to hold it tightly in place and keep it hidden from sight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

