Illuminate cabinets, closets, and more with three motion-activated lights at $11 (Save 30%)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,700+) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Motion Sensor Lights for $11.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having sold for $16 most of the last year, today’s deal ushers in 30% of total savings and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked throughout the same timeframe. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate a closet, cabinet, or something entirely different, these motion-activated lights will make quick work of it. Each comes with an adhesive pad in addition to a built in magnet so you’ll have a couple of ways to lock them in place. These lights will automatically come on when motion is detected up to 10 feet away and will turn off once 15 seconds of inactivity has passed. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Alternatively you could snatch up two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $8 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll need to take these with you, but you won’t have to using them only in one place. Each offering projects up to 270 lumens of light, which can illuminate a 600-foot path.

AMIR Motion Sensor Light features:

Battery Operated – Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity

Super-bright LED Bulbs – Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark

PIR Motion & Light Sensor – Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected

