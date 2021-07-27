Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer at $201 shipped (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer (WHS-109FW1) for $200.90 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is within $18 of the lowest price we have tracked. This simplistic freezer provides a clean-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. It sports an all-white look that is bound to help it blend well in just about any space. Features include a reversible door hinge, an adjustable thermostat, in addition to a quiet, 33.4-decibel sound level. Inside you’ll find three wire shelves to help you make the most of its 3-cubic foot internal capacity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to keep items cool while on-the-go with four of Amazon’s Reusable Ice Packs at $8 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 6.7 by 4.3 inches, helping ensure these can fit well in lunch boxes, coolers, and the list goes on. Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in Chefman’s Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker at $18, this Bella Pro 8-Cup Food Processor for $30, and even Ninja’s Amazon-renewed Foodi air fryer electric grill at $120. And if the new freezer above is going in your office, you may also want to refresh your desk with this Amazon-made offering at just $37.

Reversible Door Hinge – allows right or left side opening, which makes it easy to fit any spot of your room

Removable wire shelf allows the refrigerator to fit larger or irregular-shaped items

The refrigerator has pass energy star certified standards, and it runs quietly with the sound level of 33.4 dB and low energy consumption, which is efficient

