Flexispot’s highly-rated electric standing desk elevates your setup at $190 (Save $50)

Flexispot’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Electric Standing Desk for $189.87 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings as today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low to mark the second-best price to date. Featuring a 48- by 24-inch desktop that’s available in a variety of finishes, this Flexispot electric desk helps elevate your office. Alongside two built-in motors that let you switch between a sitting and standing work station with the touch of a button, this desk can hold up to 132-pounds of gear on its wood desktop while adjusting from 28-inches all the way up to 48-inches. Over 475 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s Pro desk for a closer look into the overall experience. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is by picking up the Amazon Basics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk quite frequently, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

While you’re upgrading the workstation, it might be worth getting the monitor out of the way for clearing off some of that valuable desk space. This $11 dual monitor stand will do just that, while letting you save 60% in the process. Not to mention it has garnered a 4.5/5 star rating from over 6,000 customers.

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk features:

The large work surface measuring 48″x 24″ is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies. The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28.6″ to 48.2″（with 0.6″ thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise (under 50 dB) while running.

