Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras and is on sale for $420 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $420.33 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price there to date. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 170 customers and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Nokia G20 Android Smartphone at $199 instead. This more budget-friendly handset arrives with a 6.52-inch screen that’s abcked by a 48MP quad camera array, 3-day battery life, and dual SIM card support. It might not be as capable in the power department thanks to a Helio G35 SoC, but makes for a more affordable entry point into the Android ecosystem.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new device over in our latest roundup, be sure to check out our Android hub for some notable hardware discounts, too. Yesterday saw the launch of a new OnePlus back to school sale that’s offering the best price yet on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone at $107 off.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. 

