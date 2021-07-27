FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $107 off in back to school sale, much more

OnePlus has launched a new back to school sale this week that’s discounting a selection of its Android smartphones and accessories, on top of taking 10% off a handful of its latest releases for students. While you’ll find all of the upfront discounts right here, students can verify on this landing page in order to lock-in the full discount. Our top pick is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB at $962.10 shipped. Down from $1,069, today’s offer is $107 in savings, $7 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the OnePlus back to school sale right here. You’ll find plenty of other handset offers, with some of the best prices to date. Much like the lead deal, you can also score 10% off the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone at $656.10, which amounts to $73 in savings to mark the second-best price yet.

Then make sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device, as well as all of the discounts in our Android guide this week. Notably, we’re still seeing a Black Friday in July sale on Motorola handsets, including its slick razr 5G folding smartphone at $400 off.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

