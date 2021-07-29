Google Pixel 3a will run Android 12, sees open-box discount to $154 (Orig. $399)

Today only, Woot currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for $154.29 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $399 list price, you’re looking at 61% in savings as today’s offer undercuts out previous mention by $36 in order to mark the best discount to date. Centered around a 5.6-inch HD display, Google Pixel 3a arrives as a budget-friendly handset that’s ideal for family members who don’t need the latest and greatest. It’s guaranteed for another year of software updates, with Android 12 set to officially arrive later this fall. You’re also looking at a built-in fingerprint reader, 12MP camera, and 64GB of onboard storage A 30-day warranty is also included. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Woot notes that “the units in this sale are being sold as open box condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested good customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. The unit may not be shipped in retail packaging. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty.”

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 3a XL with Google’s official Fabric Case for $22 at Amazon. This sleek case lives up to its name with a unique fabric-covered design that helps defend against drops, scrapes, and scratches. An interior microfiber lining adds extra protection, and support for Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Or just opt for the well-reviewed Spigen Liquid Crystal Case at $10 and call it a day.

Then make sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device, as well as all of the discounts in our Android guide this week.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

