Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, Peppa Pig, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of the best Android game and app deals to kick off another work week. Our Google, Chromebook, and Android deal hubs are packed to the brim with new back to school offers, handset price drops, even smart home gear, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like The House of Da Vinci, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Day by Day Organizer PRO, Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO, and more. Swing down below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.

