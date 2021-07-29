Kano’s Windows-powered Coding PC falls to lowest price yet at $150 (Save 50%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at the steepest discount to date following the 50% price cut to a new all-time low. Perfect for getting your little ones set up with their own PC, Kano’s latest addition to its stable of STEAM kits delivers an 11-inch touchscreen display. The laptop runs a full copy of Windows thanks to a partnership with Microsoft and pairs with a Surface-like folio keyboard cover for taking the learning and everything else on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 250 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the full coding laptop, going with this Kano Star Wars coding kit at $30 is a notable alternative. Sure you’re not getting the same Windows-powered experience, but it’ll still help you learn how to code. Learn more in our launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

But for a full battlestation upgrade rather than one that’s geared towards learning how to code, go give Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop a look. It has currently dropped in price for only the second time and is now down to an all-time low at $170 off. Arriving with an 11th Gen Intel processor, it also packs Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, and CNC aluminum build.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

