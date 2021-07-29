FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kano’s Windows-powered Coding PC falls to lowest price yet at $150 (Save 50%)

-
Best BuyeBay Daily DealsKano
Save 50% $150

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at the steepest discount to date following the 50% price cut to a new all-time low. Perfect for getting your little ones set up with their own PC, Kano’s latest addition to its stable of STEAM kits delivers an 11-inch touchscreen display. The laptop runs a full copy of Windows thanks to a partnership with Microsoft and pairs with a Surface-like folio keyboard cover for taking the learning and everything else on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 250 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the full coding laptop, going with this Kano Star Wars coding kit at $30 is a notable alternative. Sure you’re not getting the same Windows-powered experience, but it’ll still help you learn how to code. Learn more in our launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

But for a full battlestation upgrade rather than one that’s geared towards learning how to code, go give Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop a look. It has currently dropped in price for only the second time and is now down to an all-time low at $170 off. Arriving with an 11th Gen Intel processor, it also packs Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, and CNC aluminum build.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Kano

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
OnePlus Nord N200 5G sees first discount to $200 at Ama...
Belkin’s SoundForm AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker with Q...
Logitech’s C922x 1080p webcam sees rare discount ...
Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of...
Score three Google Nest Mini speakers for a total of $6...
Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expans...
Save up to 20% on LIFX HomeKit addressable lightstrips,...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs Windows 10, costs $349, wields 18-hour battery, more

Order Now! Learn More
New low

Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price for only the second time, now $170 off

$170 off Learn More

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Order Now! Learn More
70% off

Disney now offers 70% off face masks for the whole family: 2-pack for $3 or 4-pack $6

2 for $3 Learn More

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Learn More
Save 30%

Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri setup from $29 (Save up to 30%)

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Space Marshals, X Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
29% off

This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf, more surge protectors up to 29% off

From $10.50 Learn More