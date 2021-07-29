Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for August — Ideals Sailboat, Shang-Chi, more

All of the latest LEGO creations will be launching come the first of the month in August, and now, the LEGO Group is detailing what kind of promotions you’ll be able to take advantage of next month, too. Ranging from the latest Ideas-inspired gift with purchase set to builds from the latest Marvel films that can be added to your collection at no cost, there are quite a few freebies to lock in throughout all of August. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO details upcoming promotions throughout August

As detailed in the most recent LEGO Store calendar, there are going to be quite a few different promotions going on throughout August. As if next month wasn’t going to be exciting enough in the LEGO world with a collection of new builds from the Star Wars and Marvel universes to Creator, Super Mario, City, and more, you’ll be able to score some free kits just for picking up builds you might be buying anyway.

Headlining is the LEGO Sailboat Adventure set, which we previously detailed right here. It’s now been confirmed that the gift with purchase will be available exclusively for LEGO VIP members starting on August 1 through the third. Then from August 4 through the end of the month, the set will be available to everyone while supplies last. You’ll have to spend $200 to lock in the build, although there are no limitations to which builds you can pick up.

The same can’t be said for another one of the freebie sets that’ll be available through August, as the LEGO Group will also be allowing builders to score a set centered around Shang-Chi. The polybag isn’t the largest creation, but it will give fans a chance to bring the latest MCU protagonist to their minifigure collections for free. It’s available in orders over $40, though you’ll have to spend that on Marvel kits. This offer will be available starting on August 1 and through the 15th or while in stock.

The LEGO Group is also carrying the promotional savings over to the Super Mario theme with another gift with purchase. To celebrate the launch of Luigi into the Nintendo collection, builders can score a Fuzzy & Mushroom Platform Expansion set in Super Mario orders over $40. This one will be available from August 16 through August 19.

And to wrap up all of the freebies throughout August, fans of LEGO Masters will be able to score a Book of Secrets build guide. Order over $60 will score the one for free, and there are no exclusions for which sets you’ll need to buy to hit that threshold.

9to5Toys’ Take

After hearing about the upcoming sailboat promotional set that would be launching to join all of the upcoming August creations, today’s news certainly adds the value of next month’s debuts. While things aren’t going to be quite as good as the double VIP points promotion from last month, being able to get some freebies alongside all of the new kits is definitely a plus.

