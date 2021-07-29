FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri setup from $29 (Save up to 30%)

-
Save 30% From $29

The official meross Amazon storefront is discounting its Dimmable Color HomeKit Lamp for $29.39 shipped. Down from its usual $43 going rate, you’re saving 40% with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts, beating our previous mention by $6, and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside dimmable illumination and more. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look which largely agrees with its 4.5/5 star rating from over 610 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the meross Smart White Noise Machine and Lamp for $43.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at the second-best price to date and the lowest discount in several months. This smart lamp sports dimmable illumination with the added ability to double as a white noise machine that’ll integrate with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 240 customers.

When it comes to upgrading other parts of your Siri setup, meross just launched a new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp that is worth a look. Arriving with tunable white illumination and an adjustable design, it sports HomeKit control alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Plus, you can currently lock-in a launch discount at $35, too.

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp features:

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions. Apple latest version supports color temperature.

