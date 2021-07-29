FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL can also bake and dehydrate, now $100 (Amazon low, Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon and currently fetching $160 at Target, today’s deal is at least $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This “quick pre-heat” 1750-watt cooker can air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate in a relatively compact upright form-factor. The 5.5-quart ceramic-coated non-stick basket can carry up to 3-pounds of french fries, chicken wings, and just about anything else. You’ll also find an adjustable temperature range from 105- to 400-degrees as well as dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

We are also tracking light discount on the GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer at $66.99 shipped. Typically in the $77 to $80, this isn’t the largest discount but it is the best around and a great alternative to today’s featured deal. It might not carry the Ninja branding, but it is even larger and will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. 

Other notable kitchen and household essential deals available right now include Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven, the AeroGarden Bounty Basic, this Monoprice 1100W Immersion Sous Vide Cooker, and Chefman’s cast aluminum Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker. Swing by our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL:

  • XL 5.5-qt ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fits 3 lbs of French fries or chicken wings
  • Functions include: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate
  • Ceramic-coated basket: Nonstick and dishwasher safe
  • Wide temperature range: 105°–400°
  • 1750 watts for quick preheat

