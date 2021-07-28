AeroGarden Bounty Basic lets you grow up to nine herbs and more indoors for $200

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic with Gourmet Herb 9-Pod Seed Kit for $199.97 shipped. Normally going for $250 to $300, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2021 and comes within $50 of the lowest we’ve ever seen, though that was during Black Friday of last year. Are you wanting to grow your own herbs, fruits, or veggies, but don’t want to wait for spring? This is the countertop tool for you. The Bounty Basic handles up to nine plants at one time and it utilizes a built-in LED grow light alongside hydroponic technology, allowing you to enjoy fresh herbs, fruits, or veggies all year long. The bundled heirloom salad 9-pod seed kit is perfect for growing crunchy lettuce to make your own salads. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a bit smaller, check out the AeroGarden Sprout. It can hold up to three plants at once and takes up less room on your counter. While it won’t grow as wide of a variety of plants at the same time, this is perfect for someone just starting out their home garden and wanting to get their feet wet in the world of indoor growing. At $63, it’s easy to recommend newcomers opt for this option to give things a shot before investing heavily.

Once you finish growing herbs and veggies, use the Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker to make dinner easy. It’s on sale for $54 right now, which is a decent chunk of savings since it normally fetches $90. Not sure if it’s right for you? Head on over to Justin’s coverage to learn more.

More on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.

