Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven for $100 ($25 off)

Amazon is offering Elite Gourmet’s 45L Convection Toaster Oven for $99.99 shipped. Typically going for $125, today’s 20% savings are among the biggest we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time low. This family-sized toaster oven has room enough to fit two 14-inch pizzas, 18 slices of toast, or a 20-pound turkey with its built-in rotisserie function. It houses two racks for extra storage, with sleek French doors. On top of that, you’ll find a variety of cooking settings onboard, and temperatures up to 450 degrees. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,400 home cooks.

Don’t really need that much toast? Then check out this popular BLACK + DECKER 4-slice toaster oven for $40. The compact size is perfect for smaller kitchens, plus it comes with a crumb try for easy cleanup. And even though it offers just the one rack here, it’s still plenty big enough to take on smaller frozen meals, like a 9-inch pizza. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 18,000 Amazon reviews.

You can find even more kitchen deals in our home goods guide. So to keep your meals fresh and healthy this summer, be sure to take a look at the $50 savings we’re tracking onAerogarden’s Bounty Basic Indoor Garden. Do you love the taste of fresh herbs and veggies, but never have time for traditional gardening? This hydroponic system brings the whole process indoors, without any soil or regular watering, all for $200 shipped.

Elite Gourmet’s 45L Toaster Oven features:

45L capacity – Fits 9 slices of toast on 2 racks for a total of 18 slices and roasts up to a 20lb turkey. Four rack positions fit up to 2 x 14″ pizzas with interior dimensions of 16-3/8 W x 15-7/8 D x 8-1/2 H (upper element to rack at bottom position)

French dual door design allows you to open one or both doors at a time saving precious counter space. Four rack positions allow you to cook multiple dishes at once

Convection feature circulates hot air inside the oven for flakier crusts, deeper flavors and more tender meats, in less time. Rotisserie spit & Fork assembly rotates food inside the oven while roasting it to perfection.

